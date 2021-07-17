Bloggers' Forum: Moesha’s repentance and matters arising

On this episode of Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, host Abrantepa and his guests Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adutwum tabled all the major stories that made headlines in the entertainment Industry for a riveting discussion.

Actress Moesha Budoung, in an attempt to take her life by jumping from an uncompleted storey-building has attracted celebrities from Ghana and beyond, with many of them sending in words of encouragement to the former slay queen who is now a born-again Christain.



In a video making rounds on social media, Moesha had made shocking revelations including claims of her pimping girls to rich men. The actress has asked "her victims" for forgiveness.



She said: “God has a purpose for all of us. He has blessed all of us uniquely in different ways. So, all I want to say is that, sorry Ghana. I am sorry to the girls that I introduced to men. May God forgive me for my sins, may God forgive me for my sins."



Adding: "At a point, I became a pimp, I was introducing young girls to men because that was the life I thought was the best. At the time, I didn’t know, all I was thinking of was taking care of my father and my family.



“God has blessed us some of us with beauty, these beautiful women with big buttock, breast and everything. It doesn’t mean you should use it to entice men. Don’t let the devil make you feel that selling your body will take you to riches. Can't you see most of us, these girls, every business they venture into collapses. It is because of where the money is coming from, it is not from a good. It is coming from the devil."

Also, Michy, former girlfriend of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has been dragged by one Magluv who is alleged to be the current girlfriend of the singer for sleeping with other men while she was still with the latter.



