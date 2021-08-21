Bloggers’ Forum: Obibini chases Amerado with another diss track

Although Amerado refused to reply Obibini’s ‘Carcass’, the latter has released another song – Wudunis - in his bid to ‘burry’ the former and claim superiority.

In the last couple of days, Obibini has been granting interviews to almost every media house with the focus being the beef between him and Amerado but the narrative is not same in the case of the Mic Burners’s artist as he seems to be rather building anticipation for his upcoming EP – Patience.



What has been the impact of the beef? Which of the two musicians has benefited; who has lost the battle?



We table this for a riveting discussion on Bloggers’ Forum as Abrantepa sits with his able panelists – Nana Yaw Wiredu and McDonald Nana Yaw Asare (Romeo).



Also on the bill is Beverly Afaglo who is bruised following some comments passed about her personality. The actress was rendered homeless due to a raging fire that consumed her house. Attempts to mobilise funds for her elicited insults and criticisms from a section of the public, a situation that has led to her decision to halt the process.

Has she been unfairly judged?



Watch the show below



