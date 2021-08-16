Bloggers' Forum: Obibini ‘missed it’ with his first diss track to Amerado – Nana Yaw

Entertainment Pundit, Nana Yaw Wiredu

Entertainment Pundit, Nana Yaw Wiredu has added his two cents to the 'beef' between Zylofon Music signee, Obibini and Kumerican rapper, Amerado.



Speaking on Bloggers’ Forum, Nana Yaw noted that Obibini failed to deliver in his first diss track targeted at Amerado. He told host, Abrantepa that he wasn’t impressed, adding that OB could have done better.



Obibini has released two diss tracks titled, ‘Deceased’ and ‘Carcass’ in response to a jab fired at him by rapper, Amerado.

But rating the performance of the two rappers, Nana Yaw explained: “I didn’t feel his first song ‘Deceased’, his second one should have come before the ‘Deceased’ because in the first one he didn't battle… you don’t have the time. They said you are rap 'wudini' so you don’t have the time to come show your intelligence. Whatever he said is in that song and people will have to decode it. Then, there was a concern around the fact that it was English. Look, Manifest did a song to diss Sarkodie, everybody raps that song, do you know why? Because he knew that he was coming after someone that raps in Twi, he was able to arrange his words properly so whoever, even if you are very lame wouldn’t need a decoder to decode it.”



He added that people will choose Amerado’s song over Obibini’s first beef noting that “he himself knows, within him that the first song ‘Deceased’ he missed it."



However, speaking with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, Obibini, declared himself as the winner of the beef.



According to him, Amerado has been schooled to never battle with a rapper of his calibre.



