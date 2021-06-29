Bloggers’ Forum: Review of the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

A number of records were set at the just-ended 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Among others, Diana Hamilton now holds the record of being the first living female musician to win Artiste of the Year.



Kofi Kinaata has also become the only artiste to have won Songwriter of the Year on four occasions with Epixode and Eno Barony grabbing Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Rap Performance of the Year respectively after years of hard work.



As typical of every awards event, some nominees and fans have expressed disappointment over the outcome while others have congratulated winners of various categories.



This episode of Bloggers’ Forum focuses on the list of winners alongside other activities on the night such as Red Carpet, performances, a tribute to Castro and acceptance speeches.

A spotlight will also be put on programmes that were organized before the main event as well as its aftermath.



Host, Benefo Buabeng (Abrantepa), sits with his able panelists Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adwtwumwaa Boateng for a riveting discussion.



Enjoy the show below.



