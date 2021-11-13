Bloggers’ Forum: Shatta Wale on why he stormed out of meeting with IGP

Abrantepa sits with his able panelists to discuss arts and entertainment-related issues that made headlines this week with the topmost being the meeting between creative arts stakeholders and the Inspector General of Police.

The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday held a meeting with stakeholders of the creative arts industry at the National Police Headquarters Cafeteria Conference Room.



The meeting which saw in attendance scores of showbiz personalities including Stonebwoy, Afia Schwarzenegger, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, A-Plus, Samini and Bulldog was disrupted following an altercation between Shatta Wale and a police officer in the auditorium.



What actually happened? How relevant was the meeting? Nana Yaw Wiredu and Nenebi Tony share varied views on the subject in this episode of Bloggers’ Forum.



Also featuring is Bridget Otoo’s statement that she could not write a single report after completing her course of study at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

In her interview on The Lowdown show, the broadcaster said: "I left GIJ and I couldn't even write a single report so the certificate was rubbish. I learnt on the job when I started to write and learned to tell a story. I learnt to be on camera, I learnt but yet I had a degree in Journalism. A degree in Communication Studies so that foundation is crap."”



Does this call for much attention to be paid to our institutions?



Join the show below.



