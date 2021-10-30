Bloggers’ Forum: Shatta Wale's lawyer speaks on what next for his client after bail

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale

Abrantepa sits with his able panelists to discuss art and entertainment-related issues that made headlines this week.

On the bill is the aftermath of Shatta Wale and Medikal’s bail.



The two musicians were granted bail during their second appearance in court.



Medikal was arrested and remanded into police custody for brandishing a gun in a video that has gone viral. Shatta Wale on the other hand had been in custody for feigning a gunshot attack on October 18, 2021.



Shatta Wale faked a gunshot attack following a death prophecy he received from Jesus Ahuofe, founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel. According to Shatta Wale, the prank was orchestrated because society appeared unconcerned about the emotional trauma he went through as a result of the doom prophecy. He thus decided to pull a stunt to fight false prophecies.

His accomplices - Deportee, Gangee, and Nana Dope - have also been granted bail. Together with Shatta Wale and Medikal, they went to have a sea bath after their release.



What next for them after securing bail? One of the lawyers speaks on the show.



Enjoy this week's Bloggers' Forum below.



