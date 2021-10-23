Bloggers’ Forum: Shatta Wale’s shooting prank, arrest and detention

Abrantepa sits with his able panelists for a riveting discussion on Shatta Wale’s feigned gunshot attack.

The Dancehall musician and three members of his team have been remanded for a week over the shooting prank.



Following a prophecy by Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah that Shatta Wale would be shot and killed on October 18, 2021, the musician pulled a stunt that he had been shot. The report was said to have been confirmed by his team members - Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator.



The police launched investigations into the matter. Hours later, Shatta Wale in a social media post indicated that it was a hoax. He justified his action, citing the prophecy while leading a crusade to stop false prophecies.



The four appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, Thursday, October 21, 2021. Shatta Wale is facing charges for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator have also been charged with abetment of crime to which they all pleaded not guilty.

The court will hear their case again on October 26, 2021.



In this episode of Bloggers’ Forum, Nana Yaw Wiredu, NYDJ and David Mawuli make submissions on the incident.



Watch the show below.



