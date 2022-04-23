Bloggers' Forum: Stonebwoy slammed over NFTs endorsement

Stonebwoy incurs the wrath of a section of the public with his endorsement of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The rage is on the basis that the Reggae/Dancehall musician once advertised Menzgold which is yet to release funds to customers of the now-defunct gold dealership firm.



The fight for the locked-up funds continues unabated amidst reports that some aggrieved customers have consequently died.



The musician, however, contends that pinning the loss of lives and properties of Menzgold customers on ambassadors is prejudiced because “the core problem of the Menzgold saga has the least to do with ambassadors”.



