1
Menu
Entertainment

Bloggers' Forum: Stonebwoy slammed over NFTs endorsement

Video Archive
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy incurs the wrath of a section of the public with his endorsement of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The rage is on the basis that the Reggae/Dancehall musician once advertised Menzgold which is yet to release funds to customers of the now-defunct gold dealership firm.

The fight for the locked-up funds continues unabated amidst reports that some aggrieved customers have consequently died.

The musician, however, contends that pinning the loss of lives and properties of Menzgold customers on ambassadors is prejudiced because “the core problem of the Menzgold saga has the least to do with ambassadors”.

We bring you a riveting conversation on Bloggers’ Forum as host, Abrantepa sits with his able panellists - Romeo and Blakk Pepper.

On Vogue, Ewurabina Everette serves you with the pomp and pageantry that characterised Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic's marriage ceremony.

Watch the show below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
For a moment, I passed out – Sir Sam Jonah narrates harrowing moment in a mine
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit
Stay away from the Judiciary – Sosu warns Dame
Two Ghanaians in the grip of FBI for their roles in a US$6 million romance, inheritance scam
Sulley Muntari is not human, he is a spirit – Henry Asante
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
Related Articles: