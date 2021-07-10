Bloggers' Forum: Yaw Tog's comment on Stormzy evokes reactions

Abrantepa Benefo Buabeng sits with his able panelists Nenebi Tony and Nana Yaw Wiredu to discuss arts and entertainment-related issues that made headlines this week, including Yaw Tog’s statement that he made Ghanaian UK-based artiste Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

The teen rapper has been trending on social media following his interview on TV3. Having featured Stormzy on his ‘Sore’ remix which garnered over four million views, Yaw Tog asserted that the collaboration benefitted both parties.



"He (Stormzy) made me more popular in this market. I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy Ghana here so I think we both did magic to ourselves and to our brands,” Yaw Tog said.



His comment, however, elicited reactions from a section of the public. While some labeled him arrogant, others insisted the comment was without malice. Radio personality, Sammy Forson, for instance, described the remark as “loose talk”, arguing that it is one of the reasons there is a lack of support in the industry. Is it?



Castro’s and Janet Bandu are back on the bill as July 6, 2021, was the seventh anniversary of their disappearance.



According to the Evidence Act, 1975 (N.R.C.D. 323), when a person has not been heard from in seven years despite the efforts to search for that person, he or she will be presumed dead.





What’s more? There is also a conversation about the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



Enjoy the show below.



