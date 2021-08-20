'Bloggers are a necessary evil for every creative person' – Kofi Mole

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Mole

Multiple award-winning recording artiste, Kofi Mole has stated that bloggers are a necessity in the life of every musician.

Applauding bloggers for their achievements, the ‘Don’t Be Late’ hitmaker said bloggers have a way of making artistes go viral with stories they post on social media.



“Bloggers are very needful in the life of every creative person because as an artist you have to find a way of announcing whatever you do.



"Bloggers know how to spread the news about you whether it is positive or negative, any type of news if you get a blogger it’s a good thing,” he stated in an interview with Kastle FM

“I think bloggers are the good people to announce something aside from putting it on your social media handles, bloggers can make you go viral,” he added.



Despite their efforts, most Ghanaian bloggers have been lambasted especially by celebrities for putting out what has been described as defamatory stories.