Bloggers, media didn't promote my songs - Dhat Gyal cries

Singer, Dhat Gyal

Dhat Gyal quits music

Several challenges drove me out of music, Dhat Gyal laments



Female singer thanks Ghanaians for their support



Young singer, Ernestina Afari, popularly known as Dhat Gyal, who announced an end to her musical career on February 1 has stated that bloggers and the media who have carried the news did not promote her songs when she needed it most.



Dhat Gyal in a series of posts on Instagram revealed that a lot of challenges drove her out of the music scene.



"When I post songs no blogger picks but when I posted I quitted, they are rather putting up news about me and the Television station who don't promote me are included. Thank you all, we will pay," she wrote.



Dhat Gyal also disclosed that most people in the industry are fully aware of these factors but choose not to speak about them.

"They all know the secret behind but they just want me to fall into their traps and be like this girl is stupid yes I am because I believe God and not human. Awurade Ne Hene so l won't do things that is against his wish just to be on top."



Famed for her single ' Miss You', the 20-year-old singer on February 1, called it quits and thanked her fans for their support over the last five years.



"This is my public notice to my fans and supporters that I have officially signed out of music. Thanks to you all for your support and love you showed me," read the post.







