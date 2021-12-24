‘Blow by blow’ - Akuapem Poloo narrates prison experience

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapem Poloo'

Akuapem Poloo recounts bitter prison experience

Akuapem Poloo freed from prison



Akuapem Poloo extols ‘empathetic’ prison officers



Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as ‘Akuapem Poloo’ has shared some of her difficult encounters while serving her prison sentence.



Akuapem Poloo who spent several weeks at the Nsawam female prison before she was freed on December 16, 2021, shared some of her experiences while in jail.



Narrating her ordeal, Akuapem Poloo said the first day she was taken to prison, she was asked to strip naked for inspection; checking of health vitals and so on.

Then she was made to take a ‘ritual bath’ which is mandatory.



According to Poloo, the ritual bath is a procedure whereby new inmates are required to cleanse themselves first before entering the cells.



Narrating further, Akuapem Poloo said after her bath, she was given her first meal which was a complete disaster.



Poloo said she was served with a hardball of Banku and groundnut soup which had insects flying in it.



Although she tried not to eat it, Akuapem Poloo said she was forced to take some morsels.

She said despite all these, the prison officers treated her well and assured her that everything will be okay.



“Don’t worry God will see you through. That was what the officers kept telling me. I said to myself, so even I’m known in prison?the prison officers usually come to check my vitals. I went naked and they checked everything. You will squat and push just like the procedure women go through to give birth. They do that to check if you have any hard drugs hidden inside of you. Then They give you water to bath. It’s like a ritual over there and they don’t care whether you have had your bath already or not,” she stated on Captain Smart’s “Maakye” show.



“The prison officers treated me well. Even those from the male side. When they heard I was in, they always come to visit. Also, I ate their food. They served me with some hard banku which tasted like it was prepared without cassava dough. They served it with groundnut soup without fish. I saw some insects in the soup. I was forced to eat it even though I told them I was full,” she added.



Watch the video below:



