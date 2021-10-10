Boatsfilms launch new movie titled, 'The Exit Interview, Hiring the intern'

Source: Boatsfilms

Every hiring interview is laced with one drama or the other and top HR professionals claim to have seen it all. But in this case, the hiree is one with an agenda they couldn’t have imagined.

A new chapter for a business starts with getting a new hire. Moving on from events of the past exit interview, the business begins a search to find AMAKAs replacement. No one comes close to offering as much as she did in every sense.



In a brisk moment, FEMI sights an unexpected candidate who shows promise of being the right candidate – she seemed to have it all in the right places.



All happens so well till later in the interview when agendas begin to collide between two strangers.



AMAKA might have been the scapegoat the last time out but her plans to strike back at the business are not done.