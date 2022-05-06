Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley reacts to Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveler’

Rohan Marley and Black Sherif

Rohan Marley throws some light on Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveler’

Rohan Marley says Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ is too hot



Social media users react to Black Sherif’s new single



Sensational artiste, Black Sherif keeps shocking many fans with his recent song ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ as Rohan Marley has reacted to it.



In a video that was shared by the son of the legendary Bob Marley on his Instagram page, he was spotted jamming to Black Sherif’s new single ‘Kwaku the Traveler.’



Nodding softly to the song, it can only be assumed that Rohan was soaking in the lyrics of the song released on March 30, 2022.

The caption accompanying his post read “Vibes” with three fire emojis also accompanying the post.



Fans who chanced on the post shared by Rohan sought to know who the artiste in his video was while others commented saying the song was spiritual and could be felt deeply.



Some of the reactions shared by some social media users read:



“The lyrics are crazy bro wow. To see you take notice I know I was on point when I heard it,” a user said while another added, “When the music hit you you feel no pain. This song hits different…(with seven fire emojis to go with the comment).”



Another user said, “I love the guy I can tell that song was birthed out of trouble.”