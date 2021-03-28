Bob Pixel wins posthumous Photographer of the Year award at maiden edition of EAAwards

Celebrated and much-loved photographer, Bobbie Emmanuel, known commonly as Bob Pixel, was adjudged the Photographer of the Year at the maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards.
The posthumous award went to the famous photographer for his achievements in the area of photography and was received virtually by his wife.
Bob Pixel died on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from what has been described as aggressive coronavirus.
The Citi TV and Citi FM Entertainment Achievement Awards aims at celebrating entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art within a respective year.
It covers schemes such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.
Below is the full list of winners on the night:
Female Artiste – Adina
Male Artiste – Stonebwoy
Song of the Year – Open Gate
Album of the Year – Anloga Junction
Best Music Video – Inna Song
Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa
Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe
Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah
Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown
Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang
Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon
Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie
Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase
Even of the Year – Blacklove Concert
Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey
Stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah
Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez
Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel
Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories
Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown
Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs
Model of the Year – Gina Akala