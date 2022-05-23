'Boborebobo' hitmaker Minister Isaac Sie back with 'Kamale Mulele'

Official artwork for the project

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Minister Isaac Sie returns with a brand new single titled “Kamale Mulele”.

The “Boborebobo” originator and hitmaker, who has been on a long hiatus, has made an unpredictable comeback with a new single that is set to become the new catchphrase on the internet as well as the airwaves.



“Kamale Mulele,” according to Isaac Sie, means ‘God is king,’ and it is inspired by the wonderful works of the creator and his kingdom that is about to come.



For Isaac Sei, God has unlimited attributes, and the title of his latest banger is just one of them.



Although the gospel star has been painfully sidelined by prestigious awards schemes in Ghana despite creating hit songs like “Boborebobo,” his latest song isn’t targeted at any award scheme. However, if it grabs the attention of awards schemes, he won’t deny them the honour.

“Award is not the main objective for my latest single, but welcomed if it comes,” Isaac Sie disclosed in an interview.



The DHE GILLY RECORDS label frontman advised his loyal fans who have been supporting his career and been through the thick and thin with him that they “should look up to God. He is KING!”



