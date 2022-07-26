3
Body enhancement allegation hits Nana Ama McBrown

NANA AMA MCBROWN 7777 Actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann, has alleged that actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has enhanced her buttocks.

Speaking on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show, the panelist asserted that people are aware Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her body but are afraid to speak out.

“You all complain and say it secretly but I’ve got the balls to let people know that Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her butt, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

“She knows I don’t hate her, but if she feels I’ve said something about her and she’s offended, I don’t care,” she said.

Sally Mann also stated that aside the United Showbiz host having had her butt done, she has also had a tummy tuck.

“You see her pictures, and all of you know very well that she’s done tummy tuck. If she’s not done anything and I’m accusing her, she has every cause to complain or have issues with me.

“In this case, she’s done it. And it’s an open secret. I just substantiate it,” she furthermore said on the show.

The entertainment pundit noted that watching television has made her an expert in detecting people who have had cosmetic surgeries done on them.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
