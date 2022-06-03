Body enhancement isn't worth your life - Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker, Yvonne Nelson, has shared her two cents on the current body enhancement craze in the wake of a Nigerian woman reported to have died after a failed surgery.

Yvonne has appealed to women who have insecurities about how they look to remember that no man is a perfect reason why they must be proud of their bodies.



She added that they should not be swayed by societal pressures or personal reasons to go under the knife just to achieve a banging body.



She also assured women that bigger butts and hips, curvy bodies or bigger boobs cannot keep a man.



"Woman, know this, no one was born/created perfect. It may be hard but work on your mental health/love yourself. Pls. Surgeries won’t keep that man, and neither will it solve your insecurities. If it's for business, errm ok. I can assure you, it ain’t worth it," read her Friday tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

There have been several reported cases of women losing their lives or left disfigured after unsuccessful surgeries.



There are quite some Ghanaian celebrities including Kisa Gbekle and Moesha Budoung who have admitted to enchanting their bodies to achieve bigger butt and hips.



Check out the tweet below:



