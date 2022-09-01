Body shaming cost me my self-esteem – PR pratictioner

Public relations practitioner, Gloria Obeng

Public relations practitioner, Gloria Obeng, has disclosed how people constantly body shaming her has had a toll on her life.

According to her, she has always been body shamed by people around her because of her chubbiness, which affected her self-esteem.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes Show’, Madam Obeng said, “I still get body shamed but now I don’t let it get to me as much. They started from my cheeks. People were always laughing at my cheeks and later they came down to my whole body.”



She explained that body shaming had a lot of effects on her especially, psychological.



“At some point, I even tried to lose weight because I felt it will make me more appealing to people. But later I stopped because I realized that irrespective of what I did, I still looked the same,” she said.



Madam Gloria explained that she started thinking of ways to go about losing weight, but she gave up after a while.

“Sometimes it might not even be strangers but rather close friends and family. The way they’ll put it alone can bring you down. It went as far as me not being able to wear clothes that exposed my legs because I was insecure about them,” she said.



She furthered that at a point in her life, she attributed her inability to be in any serious relationship to her weight.



“I felt I was not in a serious relationship because of my weight. Because people kept telling me guys don’t like chubby women,” she emphasized.



Although she’s better now and can handle the criticism, she believes that if she got anyone to encourage her and keep her going during that phase, she would have done better than she did at the time.



She advised people involved in body shaming others to put a stop to it as it has a big effect on victims.