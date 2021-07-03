Bola Ray, Keche Joshua others storm Keche Andrews dad’s funeral

Ghanaian musician, Andrew, who is a member of the multiple-award-winning music group Keche has laid his late father, Peter Cudjoe to rest today, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Keche Andrew’s father was laid in state at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints in Tema Community 2.



The likes of Bola Ray, Keche Joshua, Kwame B, Ben Duker, DJ Phletch and many industry colleagues, friends and love ones were all in attendance at the funeral to commiserate with the talented musician.



The musician in a post on his Instagram account wrote: "Rest Well Daddy. Rest Well My Best Friend. Rest Well The One Who Understands Me Better. Always Gonna Be Here In Our Heart. ByeBye Daddy, ByeBye Man AP. ByeBye Compiler . ByeBye One Of Those Days. ByeBye Uncle Pee. ByeBye Sea Never Dry."





