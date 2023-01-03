Bola Ray pledges GH¢1 million air time sponsorship for Black History Festival 2023

CEO of the EIB Network, Mr. Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray

The CEO of the EIB Network, Mr. Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray has pledged a GH¢1 million airtime sponsorship for the 2nd edition of Black History Festival.

At the launch at the Africa Trade House in Accra on 16th December 2022, the Media Icon who was inspired by the initiative mentioned that, he is ready to support the Black History Festival with his outfit and also connect the organizers with a rich Ghanaian in Columbus Ohio for sponsorship.



He also admonished the Ministry of Tourism to pay attention to projecting creatives from Ghana to the world.



Bola Ray believes Ghana has a lot of creative potentials that the country can put the spotlight on to generate some revenue.



"Ghana has a bank of creative ideas that can be refined and projected for revenue for the country, therefore, I’m calling on the Ministry of Tourism and all stakeholders in the creative industry to find a way to create an enabling environment to intentionally market what we have to the diaspora."



Speaking at the launch, he said, many talents have gone waste in the country, the reason being that most of these young talents do not have what it takes to lift themselves there.



He added that the ministry responsible for Tourism and Creative Arts must be intentional in organizing events with excellence around the world which would feature key amongst our top artists alongside young potentials for the spotlight. Deliberate actions of that nature he stated, would put the country and many people on the Global Map.

According to the CEO of EIB, this would afford the nation, a platform to market not just musicians in Ghana but a means to project different shades of our cultural heritage to the diaspora and beyond.



He noted that the Black History Festival is a unique event that would go a long way to bridge the gap between Ghanaians in the country and other Africans in the diaspora, thus strengthening strong ties for effective business partnerships, and exchange of ideas amongst others.



Again he stated that following the success of the maiden edition of the Black History Festival which was held in Washington DC, USA in 2022, he’s optimistic that the Bureau For International Development, Exchanges, and Commerce (BIDEC), organizers of the festival with their partners would make this second edition also a success.



The second edition of BHF would be held in Columbus Ohio, USA from 15th to 18th February 2023.



The Black History Festival is aimed at the celebration of the strong ties between Governments of the United States of America and the African Union member states over the years. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of the exchange programs between the two bilateral partners.’’



The festival is being organized with support from the African Union Mission to the United States, the Office of the President of Ghana (Diaspora Affairs), and the Office of the Mayor and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) amongst other key partners to be unveiled.