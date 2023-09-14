Bola Ray’s handling of my exit from EIB network left our relationship in a mess – KOD

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD)

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko, has said that he is highly disappointed in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EIB Network, Bola Ray, over how he handled his departure from the station.

He clarified that the rumors of him and other journalists being fired by the station were false and being spread by the media.



The broadcaster said that the mass departure of journalists from the network was due to financial constraints which Bola Ray was aware of but never came out to debunk the claims publicly.



Speaking in an interview with Roselyn Felli on JoyPrime which GhanaWeb monitored, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Kofi Okyere Darko recounted how it was rife in the media that they were sacked and did not leave voluntarily.



“When we [ KOD and other journalists] posted on social media that we had left the EIBGroup, everybody was just tired of everyone leaving," he said.



"So one of the local radio stations had a show and said, oh, what's really happening at EIB? The guys are all leaving. And then I'm told the presenter said, oh, they didn't leave, they were sacked. But that wasn’t true, I don't think anyone was sacked. It was a mass exodus of people around that time. Some were moving into different radio stations, some were doing their own thing.

“For me, I was done, that was not how we had to leave. So that day when Peace FM had that conversation,



It was like, okay, where is he [ the guy who spoke] coming from? And later we found out that he's very close to Bola Ray. So maybe he was speaking for him. I called Bola Ray and asked him and he denied it,” he narrated.



Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) further stated that Bola Ray’s failure to release an official communique on behalf of the EIB network to rebuff the claims of their dismissal left him disappointed.



“We can't do that [responding to claims of being sacked]. So as a company, you have to respond to that. We don't even have to respond to it. They [EIB Network] never did. It kind of marred our relationship a bit, because I thought what I did was looking out for him. Like, let's resolve the issues. Let's cushion the guys. But if he [Bola Ray] saw it in a bad way, I don't know.



"Later on, the producer of the show told me that Bola Ray called into the show and spoke to someone.

And he was concerned so he told me, you can quote me. You can mention my name, that I said, by then we had already left. I was highly disappointed by the notion that we were sacked because we weren't,” he lamented.



