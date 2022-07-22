Bolgatanga gave birth to my song with Diana Hamilton - Daakyehene

Gospel Musician, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman

Source: Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Contributor

Gospel Musician and Broadcast Journalist, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, has disclosed that his new hit single was written in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The already released Gospel single featuring Multiple Award Winning Gospel Minstrel, Diana Hamilton is receiving massive airplay on Various Radio stations as well as on some Television stations.



“I wrote the song at Bolgatanga during Zoomlion’s disinfection exercise in the Upper East Region and thus give the city the due recognition,” Daakyehene explained.



He was speaking in an interview on Power Entertainment on Power Fm with Agyeman Nie as host and added that everyone needs to be sensitive wherever they find themselves.



“ Don’t despise small opportunities because it was through this covid disinfection exercise that yielded this song” Daakyehene added.



The Contemporary Gospel tune is ‘Can’t Forget’ and was produced by Disaab Groove and mastered by Shah to give it an A-list song boost.

According to Daakyehene, the mid-tempo heart soothing song is an appreciation song for everyone who believes God has done something good.



The song recounts and details what God has done in the life of the broadcast journalist who doubles as a Gospel Musician.



The Song reiterates Daakyehene’s resolve that he can never forget the providential blessings and grace bestowed upon him throughout his life.



God’s protection, God’s provision, grace, and good health among others and so he should be grateful to the Almighty for how far He has brought him into the light of the world.



He believes everyone also has some life-changing memorable positive things in life that one cannot forget and that’s the reason you need that song.

“The song is just for every reasonable person to remember from whence God picked him or her from and how far He has changed that person’s status” Daakyehene explains.



Diana Hamilton also comes in with her own rendezvous and melodious voice to add some unique spice to the song.



The can’t forget song is currently on all online streaming platforms.