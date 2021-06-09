Bolt driver refuses to return 'his favourite' wine a customer left in his car

The lady was ready to pay for the return of her bottle of wine

A lady has taken to Twitter to reveal why she never wanted to use the services of Bolt drivers and when she finally did disaster struck.

The lady with username, Msyoukie explained how she left a bottle of wine in the car of one bolt driver and her attempt to get it back proved futile.



Msyoukie disclosed that she called the driver and was willing to pay him just to return her bottle of wine but to her disbelief, the bolt driver refused to return the drink.



According to the lady, the driver told her that the bottle of wine was his favourite as well.

Msyoukie wrote: “I’ll remind myself why I never liked to use Bolt in the first place because why have I left a bottle of wine in your car for which I’m willing to pay for you to return and you’re telling me it’s your favourite as well?”



