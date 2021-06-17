‘Book sense no be street sense’ – Shatta tells Arnold in diss song ‘Hwe’

b>•The dancehall artiste churned his anger towards releasing a diss song for Arnold

• Shatta hailed insults at Arnold in the song just as he did on live TV



• He has been blasted by social media following the release of that particular song



As many expected, Shatta Wale has released a 2-minute long diss song for entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who has somewhat incurred his wrath.



It can be recalled that Mr Asamoah-Baidoo and Shatta Wale clashed on live TV after the former called the latter “confused and inconsistent”.



Shatta Wale who did not take such statements lightly also fired back at the pundit and hurled insults at him.



He mocked Arnold’s shoes, reduced his personality to nothing and labelled him a pauper.

Well, to those who thought ‘the fight’ might have ended after the two smoked a peace pipe, it didn’t.



Without much hesitation, the dancehall artiste translated all the words he spilled directly to Arnold’s face into a full ‘diss song’ titled ‘Hwe’.



In the hook, Shatta was heard saying; “What be your problem, entertainment journalist? For where? Who bi you? See face, see shoe?”



Following the release of that particular song, many have lambasted the dancehall artiste for releasing a diss track for a ‘journalist’.



These people are of the view that Arnold is not Shatta’s peer in terms of music and as such, it is irrelevant to record a diss song for him.



Others described the song as ‘empty’ and ‘irrelevant’ adding that with the tangent the dancehall is veering towards, it will be impossible for him to ‘sweep’ important international awards such as the ‘Grammy’s someday.

“’A’ list musicians can’t win Grammy? Just use Shatta as an example; You had banter with a fellow … the next day or two, you drop a “Useless” tune. (A diss song) For who to listen? There’s no proper planning for music here in Ghana again! Everything has become nyamaaaaa! I just want someone to explain the Logic in this track. Pure Nonsense…and very Empty! Yet we shout, Ghana to the world!” a social media user wrote.



Listen to the song below:







