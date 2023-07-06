‘Boost tourism by supporting movie industry’ - Peter Sedufia calls on gov’t

Peter Sedufia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OldFilm Productions

Peter Sedufia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OldFilm Productions has called on the government to boost the country’s tourism sector by actively supporting and investing in the Ghana movie industry.

The filmmaker is confident that, should government partner with the movie industry to produce films that place a spotlight on the country, the state would be able to maximize gains from the tourism sector.



“Truthfully, if we want to push Ghana’s tourism, then the film industry cannot be ignored. People will come to the country to see and experience what they watch in movies such as natural reserves and historical sites,” Sedufia said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz



Although he acknowledged that successive governments over the years have expressed interest in advancing the movie industry and using it as a tool to tap into the unending streams of funds from the tourism industry, such statements have become political slogans that lose their relevance after elections.



He said, “unfortunately, the sector is not supported to push such causes and only becomes relevant during political campaigns.”

Peter Sedufia’s comments came in the wake of a disclosure by American filmmaker Angela White, who said she was disappointed with the Government of Ghana (GoG), following the lack of support for her film projects in the country last year.



