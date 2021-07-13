Born-again Moesha details how girls die after sleeping with men for money

• Moesha has revealed that some girls die after sleeping with men for money

Actress Moesha Buduong has been in the news following her decision to rededicate her life to Christ. The born-again Christian who has described herself as a “former slay queen” has sent a word of advice to young women.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, she was pictured in a maxi dress where parts of her body were covered in mud. It is unclear where she was, however, the actress was seated among some persons whom she advised to turn away from their evil ways and quick means of acquiring wealth.



The actress, who had confessed to having gone under the knife to enhance her body, revealed that the ‘glory’ upon some girls are being exchanged for money which she indicated is mere peanuts compared to the will of God for their life.



"All these men do is sleep with us and take our glory and give us peanuts," she said.

She noted that some of these girls who sleep with men with unexplainable wealth turn out to lose their lives after acquiring earthly properties.



‘Some go and die. Some of these girls go and die because of the wrong men they sleep with. They take our glory; you know they take out our glory. When God created us, He gave all of us wealth and power. All these men do is sleep with us and take our glory and give us peanuts."



She added: “All the monies they give to us are gifts that if you know God and work for it we would have made more but the devil… God has blessed us some of us with beauty.”







