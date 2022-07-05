Bosses lavishly flaunt their wealth but fail to pay their staff - Bridget Otoo

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo slams 'heartless' bosses

Bridget calls for better conditions for employees



Broadcaster says staff who go months without pay don't owe bosses loyalty



Word on the streets is that times are hard, prices of items have skyrocketed, and everything seems to have increased except the salaries of workers.



Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, on Tuesday, solidarized with employees who have gone months without salaries in the current economic hardship that has seen almost everybody complaining.



She noted that some bosses continue to live "lavishly' by flaunting their vacation trips and fun moments on social media without paying their staffs.

According to her, some employees have gone as far as 11 months without salaries, and while they wonder where the next meal might come from, their bosses continue to live largely.



The sad part of the situation is that employers tend to tag their staff as disloyal when they resign to seek a well-paying job.



"You can never call someone who has worked for 3 months or even 11 months without pay anything short of loyal. Stop abusing your workers by hiding behind loyalty and pay them!"



Her post further read: "They have families. How do you expect them to feed when their bosses are lavishly flaunting their wealth?"



