Bossu Kule takes a swipe at Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Bossu Kule and Arnold Baidoo

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Bossu Kule, artiste manager for Sista Afia, has taken a ferocious swipe at Arnold Baidoo after her disrespected legendary producer Da Hammer.

Arnold Baidoo's scuffle with Shatta Wale on United Showbiz last week has been met with mixed reactions, with social media commentators others slamming him for saying Shatta Wale is inconsistent and confused artiste.



But Bossu Kule known in real life as Emmanuel Arhin, who once had a similar feud with Arnold, has slammed the Entertainment pundit touting him as a hypocrite and talk trash about Da Hammer and Shatta Wale.



He wrote this on his Facebook page: "I remember after making a statement about Kwasi Ernest on TV, Arnold, someone I regard as a good brother, sat on TV and said all sorts of things about me.



"Fast forward, "hypocritical" Arnold is talking trash about the legendary Da Hammer. Wow.. Can you even compare your future goals to that of the legacy Shatta Wale or Hammer has currently?

"Arnold, artist management isn't easy and to build a brand like Shatta isn't no joke. If you think it is, then start a label, run it and sign yourself or any artist. I guess after getting that experience on the field, you will encourage your colleagues to be more "human" when talking about artists on media platforms.



"You will also know, no "stupid or confused" artist can be successful in this game, to the extent of even getting an historical Beyoncé feature? Ah wait oo, And some people are calling you brave. What for? For disrespecting all that hard work just because you Arnold don't agree with Shatta and his "highlife" address? Lol Asem oo



"You said I'm a toddler compared to Kwasi Ernest which I agree with perfectly ????, but what are you compared to Da Hammer? A fetus. So practice what you preached and apologize to Shatta and Hammer cos after your comments about me I expected so much maturity from you than this."



