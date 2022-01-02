Botched rape allegation: Real reason Burna Boy wants public fight with Shatta Wale

Burna Boy has challenged Shatta Wale to a fist fight

Shatta Wale and Burna Boy have been going at each other on social media with the Nigerian musician threatening to beat up the Shatta Movement boss.

In a beef that emanated from Shatta Wale’s recent rant about Nigerian artistes not reciprocating the love Ghanaians show Nigerian music, Shatta Wale called out Burna Boy and challenged him to a lyrical battle.



“I double dare you @burnaboy, infact 10x dare you.... This no be fight just lyrical... like go go stop sing.



“Don’t let anyone tell you I want to use you for hype cuz u no money hasn’t been a problem from day 1 I met you! Don’t forget yourself so soon!” Shatta Wale tweeted.



However, in a response, Burna Boy has stated that the only battle he is interested in having with Shatta Wale is a battle of fists.



See some of Shatta Wale and Burna Boy’s posts below:









He wrote: “fool wants to come and sing rubbish. I’m trying to see ur teeth and blood on the floor.” He added “a fist battle. The type real men do” in another post.



The degenerating social media spat between to two has seen Shatta Wale make several allegations against Burnaboy whom he used to hang out with.



In response to several of the allegations, Burna Boy in a post sighted by GhanaWeb said the reason why he is seeking to fight Shatta Wale is because he (Shatta) once “tried to rape the girl I brought to Ghana back then.”

See some of Shatta Wale and Burna Boy’s posts below:







