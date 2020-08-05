Entertainment

Bozoma Saint John makes super extra entrance as Netflix’s head of Marketing

Ghanaian business executive, Bozoma Saint John

Ghanaian business executive, Bozoma Saint John is being unapologetically herself and we are here for it and more of it.

This month, she started work at Netflix as the Chief Marketing Officer at the streaming platform.



But Bozoma didn’t get in quietly, she took to Twitter to express her excitement.



"No one in the history of humankind has ever accused me of not being extra. So here’s more proof to add to your pudding. And yes, it’s delish. Ha! Whaddup #TEAMNETFLIX (thanks to my boos at @aliceandolivia @syanggg @ronyalwin for turning up the heat!)" She tweeted.



Bozoma went in there like someone who belongs there just like the others who work there. She walked into Netflix with a bang by sharing a self love video.

The video is full of Bozoma being extra and loving who she is with no apology to anyone.



When was interupted by a intruder accusing her of self-promotion, Bozoma basically told him to keep his hate to himself and “sit and watch.”



The US based Ghanaian marketing executive formerly worked with UBER.





