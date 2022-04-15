0
Bra Collins collaborates with Voltage on ‘Onyame’

Gospel musician, Bra Collins talks about God’s sufficient grace on ‘Onyame’, a song that features Voltage.

The danceable tune proclaims the attributes of God while trumpeting the need for people to cast all their anxieties on Him because He cares.

Affectionately called the ‘Rap Evangelist’, Bra Collins gives a testimony of God’s blessings on his life juxtaposing the priceless gesture with how men failed him despite the promises he received.

He highlights how his sense of belongingness was affected as a result of neglect and hostile treatments meted out to him and how God changed the narrative when he sought the face of God.

Voltage complements Bra Collins’s rap lines with his verses and hook that preach that “God is not a human, that He should lie, not a human being, that He should change his mind.”

In his quest to promote the song and the message of hope, Bra Collins has initiated a dance challenge among his followers.

The rapper is determined to win souls for God’s kingdom through music and also inspire the youth.

In 2021, his song with Obrafour won him the Best International Collaboration award at the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA).

