Bra Collins inspires fans with ‘Forever’ featuring Dave Maestro

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician, Bra Collins has on the occasion of his birthday released a single ‘Forever’ aimed at proclaiming the beautiful things God has done for him while urging others to trust God for a miracle.

The rapper also urges all to appreciate God instead of worrying over their situations, stressing that there are people who are in worse situations but have always sung praises unto God.

Collins and Maestro project God and trumpet the blessings bestowed on them with a declaration that they will forever remain grateful to God and spew testimonies for others to see the light.

The song was produced by Mell Black beats, mixed and mastered by Dr. Ray.

It comes with an official music video shot and edited by The Boldz.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
