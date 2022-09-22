0
Bra Desmond finally unleashes new song tagged 'On God'

Desmond On God Bra Desmond

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: Nana Yaw Ayeh

The talented musician has, at last, produced another release after featuring Mr. Drew on the "Mewu" single.

The western region-based rapper Desmond Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Bra Desmond, has returned with a brand-new track named "On God," and was released under the banner of BigAyehMedia.

The music was written and orchestrated by him, and the production team did a great job of making it sound great.

Bra Desmond has advanced significantly as a performer. His distinctive vocal technique has brought him numerous accolades, including two nominations for the prestigious Western Music Awards (AMW).

He has worked with a variety of popular performers, including Fameye, Mr. Drew, Patapaa, Osiekrom Sikani, and others.

He is now recording the official video for his most recent release, On God, which will be available on his YouTube page next week.

GeeMix and Bodybeatz are in charge of the production.

Stream Now!

https://audiomack.com/bigayehmedia/song/on-god

