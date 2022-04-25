Brazilian Drag Queen expresses love for Ghana

Brazilian singer, Sophia Barclay. Photo via Instagram

Why Brazilian singer, Sophia is in love with Ghana

Sophia Barclay set to visit Ghana



Sophia says Brazilians are in love with Ghanaians



Brazilian singer, Paulo Sérgio Gomes Claudino staged named Sophia Barclay has expressed her love for the West African state, Ghana, in a series of tweets.



Sophie after partnering on a project with Ghanaian social media influencer, Kalyjay, has disclosed that she will soon visit the country for the first time.



The singer after being exposed to the country's rich culture and some of its hospitable personalities wrote: "I'm very happy with the public from Ghana, the affection is immense, it's so incredible is doing a job with @gyaigyimii

and taking the country's culture to the world, we from Brazil love you, and I already love my new fans."



In a separate post, she added: "I can't help but praise Ghana, I'm IN LOVE and now."



The 21-year-old Brazilian Drag Queen also looks forward to sharing her culture with Ghanaians and vice versa.



See the tweets below:





