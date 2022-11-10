2
Menu
Entertainment

Bridget Otoo ‘attacks’ General Legal Council, Ghana School of Law

Bridget Otoo Bffn.png Broadcast journalist, Brodget Otoo

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo has descended on the General Legal Council after a decision to not call Elorm Ababio to the Bar was communicated.

According to the journalist, the body encourages “freedom of expression” among individuals but completely does the opposite.

“Ghana law school and the GLC are expected to be institutions that encourage 'freedom of expression' but they are constantly proving to be the institution that hates 'freedom of expression' and wants every opportunity to gag,” she shared.

On November 9, 2022, Ama Governor, a vlogger known in private life as Elorm Ababio revealed that she wasn't called to the Ghana Bar due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".

The complaint, according to a letter signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, Secretary, General Legal Council (GLC), stated that Elorm Ababio is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.

Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21(c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.

But Bridget Otoo in a series of tweets disagreed with the council. She also cited the Ghana Bar Association in her remarks.

"If it’s about morals, the entire GBA will be in the mud! These men," her other tweet with laughing emojis read.





Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
'Kume preko reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: