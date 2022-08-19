Bridget Otoo celebrates 'genuine friends', tweeps question absence of 'known faces'

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

For the love and support offered to her on the occasion of her wedding, broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, wife of Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, has applauded some 'genuine friends' who have always had her back.

Celebrating the selected few in her circle of friends, Bridget in an appreciation post on Facebook shared the special moment with her confidants at her wedding which took place on August 13.



"Everyone needs a great support system of genuine friends who would be with you all seasons. @rowalkerghana @lucie_ama_cofie @keys_n_mood_interiors @fatishaibuali @kafuiamrago @ethel_puplampu," she captioned the photos.



Social media users reacting to the post questioned why Lydia Forson and Serwaa Amihere who made it to her wedding weren't featured in her post.



Bridget replied that Lydia already knew her love for her.

Earlier, the celebrated broadcaster, singled out actress, Lydia Forson and thanked her for always showing up when she needed her most.



She also crowned Lydia as one of her good-hearted friends.



"Everyone needs a Lydia FORSON in their life. The kind of friendship that isn’t for show, not for likes and plastic smile for SM. The kind of friend that would SHOW UP! Show up in every aspect of your life. I’m proud to call you a sister. I love you so so much. Thank You."



Also in a separate post on Friday, August 19, Bridget disclosed that her uncle who blessed her marriage is one of her biggest fans of the award-winning actress.

"My uncle saw his favourite celebrity @lydiaforson and couldn’t help but take his shot," she tweeted.



