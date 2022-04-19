6
Bridget Otoo drags Stonebowy for endorsing NFT company after Menzgold saga

Bridget Otoo Stonebwoy 1 Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo and singer Stonebwoy

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bridget Otoo 'barks' at Stonebwoy

Popular singer endorses crypto-investment company

Stonebowy's Menzgold endorsement 'haunts' him

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo on Monday, April 18, called out Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy minutes after he shared details of his latest 'brand endorsement' deal on his Twitter page.

Stonebwoy is now the face of a yet to be launched crypto-investment company, SidiCoinNFT. The news has witnessed mixed reactions from Ghanaians especially persons who are yet to get over the Menzgold saga which the celebrity boldly endorsed.

Bridget Otoo reacting to the move by the respected and award-winning singer raised several questions about the credibility of the company.

"You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?" she quizzed.

In a separate post, she acknowledged that times are hard, a reason some celebrities might be pushed into signing deals but pleaded with them to do so with due diligence to avoid the loss of money and lives of customers when things don't go as expected.

Her post read: "Dear Ghanaian Musicians and movie stars, I know things are tough, I know, people are going through it on the streets but please learn to reject some endorsements. It may be good for your pocket but please it may end up harming your followers and fans E.g. Menzgold."

Her sentiments have attracted the wrath of fans of the Dancehall musician but according to Bridget, she is also a die-hard fan of the singer despite her criticisms.

"Please oooo I’m also a fan so those your small small insults no go reach anywhere. I beg, even fool soldiers no fit and fanfoolerydom."

The company after witnessing the backlash and tons of questions being directed to its brand ambassador has taken to his page to his comment section to convince Ghanaians that they are a legit company.

In one of its responses to a tweet that tagged the gold NFT company as a scam, it explained that: " @stonebwoy isn’t “grabbing”. He’s NOT been paid a dime for this noble educational gesture. I bet he decided to willingly educate his folks based on personal unbiased conviction. Maybe it’s time we contact his management. Sir, kindly read about NFTs."

"The #SIDICOINCLUB is an exclusive network community of non-interchangeable units of digital artwork stored on a blockchain network. This allows all members to own rights to singular or multiple NFTs and a real fungible asset, which is a gold coin, worth the digital artwork. #NFT."

It would be recalled that some Ghanaian celebrities including Okyeame Kwame, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Kumi Guitar, and Becca, endorsed the gold dealership company, Menzgold, owned by embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 before its shut down in September 2018 by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission.

