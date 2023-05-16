Bridget Otoo expresses shock at the FBI's 10-Year investigation into Mona4Reall’s scams

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, has weighed in on the recent arrest of Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall, who has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States.

In a recent report from the United States Attorney’s Office, the social media influencer is accused of engaging in a romance scam that defrauded older, single Americans of over $2 million.



Reacting to the news, Bridget Otoo expressed her astonishment at the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had been tracking Mona4Reall for a staggering 10 years.



In a tweet, Otoo wrote, "FBI has been tracking for 10 years. Think about that for a second. 10 years. American investigators get time."



The arrest and extradition of Mona4Reall news were circulated on Monday, May 2023, as she was said to have appeared in Manhattan federal court to face charges related to her alleged involvement in a series of schemes targeting vulnerable individuals living alone.



According to the New York Post, the socialite pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.



In light of the allegations, Mona4Reall is expected to be released in the coming days upon posting a $500,000 bond.

As part of her release conditions, she will be subject to GPS tracking through an ankle monitor.



The case has drawn attention both locally and internationally due to Mona4Reall's prominent social media presence and her alleged involvement in a high-profile scam.





