Bridget Otoo flaunts wedding ring; shares touching message

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

News anchor, Bridget Otoo on Monday, just two days after marrying her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, gave fans and social media users a glimpse of her diamond wedding ring right before going live on air.

As the saying goes, diamonds are a women's best friend and once you got it, you flaunt it!



The broadcaster who made headlines over the weekend with her intimate wedding ceremony at Sekondi in the Western Region has admonished the general public not to live their lives to please any man.



According to her, it pays to be your authentic self in a world where many seek to please others just for validation. This mentality she explained robs them of happiness.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb she wrote: "If you allow yourself, the world would tell you who you are, how you should look, talk, etc… I know it’s tough but please be your AUTHENTIC self. There’s so much going on in the world that every minute you spend living someone else’s life, you rob yourself of happiness. Don’t do things to impress but to make you happy! Remember those who love you don’t need explanation."



She added that her decision to use her car for seven years without changing it was because she wanted to invest her money in building a house. A decision she has not regretted looking back at the benefit.



"I have friends who change cars every year but don’t own a plot of land and have to beg people to pay their rent. I have used same car for 7 years but I’ve at least made progress in certain aspects of my life, like not paying rent. I know we are all different, and a car could be more valuable to someone than a house. But when you’ve seen poverty like I did growing up, you won’t live your life to please anyone but to save for a rainy day. Good Night," she admonished her followers.

Meanwhile, Bridget's surprise marriage has witnessed some people sharing their opinion about her love life.



See the posts below:





OPD/BB