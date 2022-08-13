4
Bridget Otoo marries Dr Ago Tetteh

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh in an intimate ceremony in the Western Region.

The two had kept their relationship private until news of the wedding broke on Saturday morning with photos confirming their union.

Friends of Bridget and colleagues in the media graced the occasion.

Lydia Forson, Serwaa Amihere, and Roland Walker, among others have shared photos from the wedding which took place on August 13, 2022.

Bridget's husband, Dr Ago Tetteh is a Transportation Consultant and a Lecturer at Regional Maritime University who has ties to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below are some photos from the wedding:











