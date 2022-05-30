2
Bridget Otoo swears to join Freemason if women were allowed in Ghana

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist and social commentator Bridget Otoo has after a GhanaWeb publication about some key people in Ghana who are Freemasons, expressed interest in joining the group.

According to the journalist in a tweet she shared on May 29, 2022, “If Freemasons allowed women as they have in the UK ... I swear I would join!”.

Knowing what ideas and thoughts many Ghanaians have about the secret society group, she added that she is of the belief that Freemasons express surprise at misconceptions.

“I’m very sure freemasons roll their eyes when they see comments like these. I like them more cos they don’t bother to explain themselves.

As Denzel Washington said “if you watch the news you are misinformed, if you do not watch you’re uninformed,” she quoted.

She, furthermore, observed that she finds nothing wrong with being a freemason and advised people to stop imagining ritualists as part of the elite group.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a freemason! Stop watching Nigerian movies and read. It’s one of the most prestigious secret societies and fortunately, you won’t get in!” she expressed.

In Ghana, the likes of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Efutu and HE John Agyekum Kufuor have confirmed they are Freemansons.



