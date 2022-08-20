0
British High Commissioner names her goat gift, 'Light soup'

11749379 The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson (squatting third right)

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has been gifted a goat by the people of the Northern Region.

The High Commissioner has been touring parts of Northern Ghana.

In a tweet on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, the High Commissioner said: “I was gifted a goat".

"Its name will be 'Light Soup'”.

