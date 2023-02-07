Bro Sammy’s wife named in Nayas’ unsuccessful marriage story

Nayas

When her ‘relationship’ with gospel musician Ernest Opoku ended, a number of proposals came her way but Nana Yaa (Nayas) was scared to accept any, the actress and singer has said.

However, there was one she couldn’t let pass over her and that was because the man was highly recommended by the wife of gospel musician Bro Sammy. Consequently, they got married in 2019, barely eight days after they met. Prior to this, they had had conversations on phone.



“I met him through Bro Sammy’s wife and his former manager Romeo. They told me he was their friend and that he was a good man. I never knew him; they introduced him to me. Bro Sammy’s wife, Obaa Yaa, told me he is her friend,” Nayas narrated on The Delay Show aired on January 5, 2023.



“She told me the man had told her he’s been in my Facebook DM but had had no replies from me. So when he noticed I had a cordial relationship with Obaa Yaa, he decided to become friends with Obaa Yaa and told her about his intentions.



“He got my number from Obaa Yaa and contacted me afterward. We started talking on the phone on August 2019 and he came to Ghana in September. When he came to Ghana, it took eight days for us to marry,” Nayas disclosed as she walked viewers through how she married the Germany-based Ghanaian.



According to Nayas, the man bought all the items needed for the wedding before coming to Ghana after asking for the marriage list from her father. Her parents’ suggestions that she took time to know the man fell on deaf ears as they had a private traditional marriage ceremony on September 20, 2019.

“He said he couldn’t spend more time in Ghana because of the work he does. My mum even suggested we shouldn’t be in a hurry,” said Nayas who later mentioned she had no idea why she married the man.



“He was recommended by Obaa Yaa, I thought she really knew him… I wasn’t in love with him. I don’t know why I married him, to be honest,” she stated.



Nayas said she sold all her belongings and headed to Germany after the marriage having discussed it with her husband, Nana Sarfo Kantanka. The amount she had from the selling of the items was what she used to foot her travel expenses.



The said marriage, however, ended after two years. She recounted how she was deceived by her partner and the extent to which the marriage was not as envisaged.



“He told me he had four or five children but I later found out they were eight rather. When we met, he told me he’s been married before. He never mentioned the number of times he’s been married but I later found out I was number five on his list,” Nayas said.

Aside from this, she alleged that Nana Sarfo maltreated her. She was barred from engaging other people and every little thing she did annoyed him. He later sacked her from his house after she had used all her funds to take care of him when he was indisposed.



Asked if she thought Bro Sammy’s wife misled her, Nayas said ‘No’, but got emotional as she shed tears.











BB