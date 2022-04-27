Broda Sammy initiated into Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘Mafia gang’

Broda Sammy poses with some members of the 'Mafia gang'

Meet the newest member of Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘Mafia Gang’

One may have thought that it was just about hanging out and doing favors for Afia Schwarzenegger but it turns out that there is more to Broda Sammy’s friendship with the controversial socialite.



Although the genesis of their friendship may not be known, the gospel singer’s active role and commitment toward Afia’s late father’s funeral, and also towards the likes of Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah, speaks volumes.



His friendship with the gang was trumpeted on social media, especially during the funeral where he was mostly seen in their company, driving their cars and so on.



From that, it has become public knowledge that Broda Sammy and Tracey Boakye have a joint comedy skit project, where they entertain fans on social media.

‘The Nations Worshipper’ also featured on Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘Dada damoase’ single which was meant to spite Mzbel and Coded 4X4.



But it appears Broda Sammy’s ties with these three women, particularly Afia Schwarzenegger, is gradually appearing to transcend beyond just friendship.



He seemingly shares a deeper bond with them and now it is no hidden fact that he is the newest member of their ‘Mafia gang.’



In two separate posts on Instagram, Afia shared pictures of the gang with Broda Sammy being the only man in their midst.



In one of the posts, Afia wrote;



“The most enviable gang, unbreakable gang! The Mafia gang, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Broda Sammy. Love you all.”

The posts have since sparked funny reactions from social media users.



