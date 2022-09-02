4
Broda Sammy out with a gospel rendition of Amerado's single 'Grace'

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel act, Broda Sammy, is known for his powerful worship songs, which have earned him the nickname 'Nation Worshipper.'

But what happens when a gospel artiste makes a rendition of a circular song?

Broda Sammy has wowed music lovers with his latest video that captured him performing Amerado's 2022 single 'Grace' which features Lasmid.

"Oh God, have mercy upon us. This song coming from Amerado and Lasmid, God listen to me," he sang in his introduction.

The viral video caught the attention of the original song owner, rapper Amerado who published it on his Instagram page.

He also commended his senior colleague in the music industry for his display of talent tagging Broda Sammy's gospel version as "super cool".

"We just had the worship version for Grace from @brodasammy_nationsworshipper. This is super cool," the rapper captioned his post.

Check out the video below:



A post shared by YOUNGER K.A (@amerado_burner)





