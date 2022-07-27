'Broke guys can't be superstars' - Medikal attacks colleagues

Medikal

Ghanaian rapper and AMG signee, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has thrown subliminal shots at some colleagues of his in the entertainment industry.

In a viral video published on his official Instagram page, Medikal mocked celebrities and public figures who are not doing well financially.



According to him, poor people should not call or refer to themselves as superstars.



“You don’t have money but you are calling yourself a superstar. Have you ever seen a superstar with money? Come on, go and sleep. Or go search for money.”



The ‘La Hustle’ hitmaker was recently in the news for spraying $1 notes on a stripper in a club in the United States of America.



When the video went viral, Ghanaian internet users lashed out at the rapper for wasting money and behaving in a manner they described as unworthy of a married man.



Responding to the backlash from his critics, Medikal recorded and published a new video of himself in a club on Instagram.

This time around, he was spraying dollar notes on club attendants and some friends of his.



Medikal captioned the video, “not every money is for business and building houses”.



This new post was met with mixed reactions from netizens, while some accused the rapper of being arrogant, others believed that some monies should be set aside for enjoyment.



Medikal is currently in the USA for some shows. He was recently captured chilling out with Jaden Smith, the son of Hollywood actor, Will Smith.



EAN/BOG