Broke or rich, Arsenal supporters are loyal to their partners – Gabby

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere- Darko has advised young people seeking to enter into relationships to consider the clubs their partners support.



According to him, that may serve as a determining factor in knowing whether that partner will be loyal or not.



In an interview with pro-NPP Asaase Radio in which he addressed a wide range of issues, the staunch Arsenal fan said being a supporter of the club [Arsenal] will be an added advantage.



He explained that an Arsenal supporter is ordinarily one who will make a loyal partner.

“Arsenal is a religion. I keep advising the young people that if you are going to get a boyfriend or a girlfriend, the first thing you should ask is which football club do they support? If it is Arsenal then you know that the person will be forever loyal…in sickness and in health, in defeat or in victory,” he said.



Gabby Otchere-Darko added that, “if you have a partner or a potential partner who can endure heartaches then it means, that that person will stick to you regardless of what happens. Whether you are broke or rich, they will stick with you…whether you are winning or losing and that’s Arsenal.”



