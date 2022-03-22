‘Broken Lebene’ confided in me during ‘Nkonkonsa-Abena Korkor’ brouhaha – Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger revisits Abena Korkor’s allegations against Nkonkonsa

Afia claims she advised Lebene



Nkonkonsa and wife re-affirm marriage vows



Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that Nkonkonsa’s wife, Victoria Lebene, was struck with the news of her husband’s alleged infidelity to an extent that she confided in her.



One can recall that sometime in June 2021, popular Ghanaian socialite, Abena Korkor, claimed to have had an amorous love affair with popular blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa), an issue that became topical on social media.



In one of her outbursts on social media, Korkor, who is said to be suffering from bipolar disorder claimed that Nkonkonsa on several occasions professed love to her and bugged her for sex.

Abena Korkor made such accusations while backing it with a screenshot of their alleged WhatsApp chat.



Shortly afterwards, Nkonkonsa publicly apologized to his wife who at that time, stood steadily by him in spite of the wild claims. He, however, did not confirm nor deny the claims.



Lebene’s unwavering support to her husband at that time struck fans who thought she would have been disturbed by Abena Korkor’s claims.



“This boat is unsinkable. God is the biggest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. He has made us Unstoppable, unbeatable and unbroken. Today marks the best day of our marriage.” Lebene celebrated her husband on their first wedding anniversary which fell around the same time.



But revisiting the issue, Afia Schwarzenegger said Nkonkonsa’s wife was dying inside even though she appeared unfazed on social media.

“When the issue happened, Vicky called me. You know she is my sister. She called me and said 'Akumaa, see what your brother has done'. I told her to go cook for him to eat. She was disturbed. She was disturbed because there were pieces of evidence. Not one, not two. The problem is how many people on her [Korkor] list was she able to produce a piece of evidence to back her claim? None! But in the case of Nkonkonsa, she did. That’s why Vicky was worried,’ Afia stated during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



The controversial comedienne said she will milk her partner’s pocket dry if at any point she unravels his infidelity.



“As a married woman, you need to know who you’re married to. Don’t believe third parties. In my case, if you cheat on me, I’ll see it as a business venture.”



Watch the video below:



