Broken bottles, commotion at Bloombar as fight erupts at popular club

Videos circulating online shows that there was a messy fight at Bloombar, a popular bar at Osu in Accra on the evening of Friday, June 18, 2021.



According to reports, a young lady who busted her boyfriend with another woman at the bar had an altercation with her partner and in the process slapped him. Her action led to a fight that witnessed some persons throwing punches at each other.



The video captured a lady in a yellow dress who was almost half-naked on the floor receiving punches from a man. He was swiftly prevented from slapping her with a chair by another young man.



Some onlookers who tried separating the fight at the time where the DJ of the night kept playing music, suffered bruises in the process.

Social media users have since reacted to the incident. However, the management of Bloombar is yet to officially comment on what ensued on the night of June 18.



Currently, in Ghana, there is a ban on public gathering, however, pubs and bars which have been opened are to ensure social distancing and the respect of all COVID-19 safety protocols at all times.



There is more to this earlier story of talking to another girl Buh why are they throwing ermm bottles ???? pic.twitter.com/AuRVkirDLt — Alokin Alset ???????? (@pitingle123) June 19, 2021